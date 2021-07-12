Islet Management LP Buys Shares of 300,000 The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,037,000. Islet Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of The Hartford Financial Services Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,372,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,883,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,552. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.27.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

HIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

