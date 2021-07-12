Islet Management LP Purchases 100,000 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Islet Management LP lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Islet Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of Caesars Entertainment worth $21,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CZR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,227. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $29.06 and a one year high of $113.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 3.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $268,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,262.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 22,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $2,219,299.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,144.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,520 shares of company stock worth $4,337,379 over the last three months. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

