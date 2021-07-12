Islet Management LP Purchases Shares of 135,000 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,251,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Datadog by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Datadog has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.74.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 118,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $9,654,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 177,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,402,864.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $85,632.43. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 117,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,745,270.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 489,291 shares of company stock valued at $42,443,044 in the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DDOG stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.17. The stock had a trading volume of 23,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,347. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.20. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -772.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

