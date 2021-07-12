Islet Management LP Takes $24.26 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 275,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 98.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 780.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.20. The company had a trading volume of 374,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,023,207. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.21. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $89.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Cleveland Research lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.61.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $725,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,604,468.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,188 shares of company stock valued at $14,381,639. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

