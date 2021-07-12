Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires 246,539 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 46,693.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,067 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 246,539 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 3.3% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $45,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.5% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.3% during the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $181.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,970,574. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $329.39 billion, a PE ratio of -72.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.37 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.89.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.