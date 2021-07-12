Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires Shares of 100,000 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,766,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.4% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 149,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,591,000 after purchasing an additional 17,693 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $6,249,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $21,873,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.5% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 109,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.24. 821,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,629,578. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $94.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.88. The stock has a market cap of $173.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.42.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

