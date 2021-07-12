Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Workday by 558.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.65.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $572,877.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total value of $310,842.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,496 shares of company stock worth $39,283,368. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Workday stock traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $235.94. The company had a trading volume of 26,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,053. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.94 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.52 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. Research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

