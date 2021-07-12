Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Increases Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 324.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,759 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores accounts for 1.0% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $14,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.75 on Monday, hitting $124.02. The company had a trading volume of 20,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,141. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $411,742.50. Also, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,940 shares of company stock valued at $7,055,489. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.