Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 14,350 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,350 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises 1.3% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $17,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $477,895,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,699,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,508,000 after purchasing an additional 748,232 shares during the last quarter. Wind River Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $68,928,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 358.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 470,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,795,000 after purchasing an additional 368,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,532,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $104.58. 99,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,530. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $76.26 and a one year high of $104.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.77.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

