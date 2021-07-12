Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes $3.34 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $646,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.99 on Monday, hitting $147.00. 74,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,395,346. The firm has a market cap of $183.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.89. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.43 and a 52-week high of $148.70.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.52.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $1,308,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,535,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $2,766,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 942,221 shares in the company, valued at $130,337,430.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.