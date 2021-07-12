Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned about 0.06% of Invesco Solar ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TAN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $808,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 256.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 14,590.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TAN traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.56. 49,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,540. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.01. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

