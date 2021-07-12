J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 19th. Analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JBHT opened at $165.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $119.22 and a 1 year high of $183.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

In other news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 8,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.12, for a total value of $1,394,344.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $220,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,605 shares of company stock worth $3,937,448 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JBHT. Vertical Research began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.57.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

