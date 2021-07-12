J Michael Dodson Sells 19,719 Shares of Quantum Co. (NYSE:QMCO) Stock

Quantum Co. (NYSE:QMCO) CFO J Michael Dodson sold 19,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $140,990.85.

J Michael Dodson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, J Michael Dodson sold 35,289 shares of Quantum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $240,318.09.

Quantum stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.52. The stock had a trading volume of 314,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,440. Quantum Co. has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $9.47.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

