J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Hits New 52-Week High at $145.55

Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $145.55 and last traded at $142.30, with a volume of 249871 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JCOM shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.66.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

In other J2 Global news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,299,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,107,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,230 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,044,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,061,000 after acquiring an additional 143,127 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,628,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,046,000 after acquiring an additional 592,736 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,581,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,460,000 after acquiring an additional 188,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,273,000 after acquiring an additional 36,156 shares in the last quarter.

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

