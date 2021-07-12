J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Hits New 52-Week High at $145.55

Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $145.55 and last traded at $142.30, with a volume of 249871 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.45.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JCOM shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.
The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.66.
In other J2 Global news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,299,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,107,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,230 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,044,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,061,000 after acquiring an additional 143,127 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,628,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,046,000 after acquiring an additional 592,736 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,581,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,460,000 after acquiring an additional 188,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,273,000 after acquiring an additional 36,156 shares in the last quarter.
J2 Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:JCOM)
J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.
