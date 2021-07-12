Jake Singleton Sells 8,962 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NYSE:JYNT) Stock

The Joint Corp. (NYSE:JYNT) CFO Jake Singleton sold 8,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $699,215.24.

JYNT traded up $3.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.70. 3,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

