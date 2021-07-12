James C. Lim Sells 3,429 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) EVP James C. Lim sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.68, for a total value of $828,720.72.

BDX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $249.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,575. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.