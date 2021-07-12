James Eric Bjornholt Sells 1,163 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NYSE:MCHP) Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NYSE:MCHP) CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $175,787.45.

Shares of MCHP traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.19. 1,404,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,592. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

