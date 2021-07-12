James M. Thorburn Sells 6,000 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NYSE:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NYSE:TWST) CFO James M. Thorburn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $660,000.00.

NYSE TWST traded down $3.71 on Monday, reaching $124.60. The stock had a trading volume of 312,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,254. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $49.83 and a 1 year high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

