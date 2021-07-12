James R. Neal Sells 9,027 Shares of XOMA Co. (NYSE:XOMA) Stock

XOMA Co. (NYSE:XOMA) CEO James R. Neal sold 9,027 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $303,487.74.

Shares of NYSE XOMA traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.37. 13,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,705. XOMA Co. has a twelve month low of $15.48 and a twelve month high of $46.32.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

