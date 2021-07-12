James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,053 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.96% of James River Group worth $13,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JRVR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in James River Group by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JRVR. Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $36.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.16.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $182.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. James River Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

