Janet O. Estep Sells 12,800 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:ACIW) Stock

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:ACIW) Director Janet O. Estep sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $497,152.00.

Shares of ACIW stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.05. The stock had a trading volume of 192,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,888. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

