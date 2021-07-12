Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 1,140,230 Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 58.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,107,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140,230 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 6.89% of J2 Global worth $372,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in J2 Global in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in J2 Global in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in J2 Global in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter worth about $210,000.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,778.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at $17,299,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Shares of JCOM opened at $142.45 on Monday. J2 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $143.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

