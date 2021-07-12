Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 131,656 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,605,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,656 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 3.44% of Alliant Energy worth $466,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 65.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,791 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 116.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,493,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,351 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $64,431,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,178,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 20.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,145,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,681,000 after purchasing an additional 885,481 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LNT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank lowered Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.11.

Shares of LNT opened at $56.76 on Monday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $59.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.26%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.