Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 222,681 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,344,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,681 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.37% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $391,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total transaction of $20,163,154.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,063,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $8,305,787.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,021,191.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 302,876 shares of company stock worth $92,632,240. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.68.

Shares of EL stock opened at $317.87 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.50 and a 1 year high of $321.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $303.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.77, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

