Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 655,524 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 55.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,832,204 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 655,524 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.66% of NXP Semiconductors worth $368,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. South State CORP. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.96.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $200.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.56. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $114.38 and a 12-month high of $216.43. The company has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.