Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,542,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,554 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.41% of Stryker worth $375,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,132,000 after buying an additional 364,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Stryker by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,389,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,799,885,000 after purchasing an additional 58,099 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in Stryker by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,625,814,000 after purchasing an additional 357,755 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $811,698,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Stryker by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,004,210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $736,151,000 after buying an additional 118,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

NYSE:SYK opened at $264.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $176.20 and a 52 week high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.