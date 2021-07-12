Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,635,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 840,677 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.38% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $363,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $90.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.26 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $110.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Summit Insights lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.74.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $6,669,584.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 329,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,723,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 523,070 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,937 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

