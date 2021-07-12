Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 1,223,073 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,429,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223,073 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 4.78% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $665,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 155.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $62.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.82. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.06 and a 1-year high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.44.

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.