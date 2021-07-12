Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,597,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,952 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.82% of Constellation Brands worth $364,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,702,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,072,000 after buying an additional 219,158 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,501,000 after buying an additional 55,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,957,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,659,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,309,000 after purchasing an additional 63,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 993,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,585,000 after purchasing an additional 76,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684 in the last three months. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $227.69 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.43.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

