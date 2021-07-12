Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 908,205 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.44% of Aptiv worth $537,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

APTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.37.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,435,831.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $155.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.79. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $75.21 and a 52 week high of $160.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.