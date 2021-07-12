Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,931,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233,577 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.04% of HP worth $410,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,229,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of HP by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $533,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,800 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of HP by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,634,820 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $496,405,000 after purchasing an additional 353,820 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,979,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $348,654,000 after purchasing an additional 83,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,378,541 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $206,028,000 after purchasing an additional 448,274 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HPQ opened at $30.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.06. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

