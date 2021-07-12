Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,937,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406,243 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 3.98% of Ceridian HCM worth $500,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,119,000 after buying an additional 9,823 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $403,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,602,457.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,459 shares of company stock valued at $569,511. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.21.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $99.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -451.00 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.63 million. Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

