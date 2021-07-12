Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $406.81 Million Stock Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,048,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,899 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 3.55% of Avalara worth $406,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Avalara by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avalara during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Invictus RG acquired a new position in Avalara during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Avalara by 427.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVLR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.21.

NYSE AVLR opened at $161.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.35. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.22 and a 52-week high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $191,116.80. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total value of $145,108.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,882,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,798 shares of company stock valued at $10,000,090 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.