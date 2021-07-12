Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $472.47 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,331,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,750 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.97% of Dollar General worth $472,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in Dollar General by 582.7% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 45,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 38,546 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Lionstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 104.4% during the first quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC now owns 138,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,005,000 after buying an additional 70,600 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1,050.0% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,602,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.2% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 93,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,006,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.39.

Shares of DG opened at $220.77 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 15.82%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.