Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $520.53 Million Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,360,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 731,840 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 7.47% of Sealed Air worth $520,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 740.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $58.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.33.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

