Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $550.57 Million Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,150,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,950 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 2.54% of CarMax worth $550,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

KMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

In related news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 19,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $2,598,070.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,199.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 12,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total transaction of $1,563,308.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 169,938 shares of company stock valued at $22,204,512. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $134.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $138.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.