Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $557.14 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,454,393 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 193,722 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.53% of Intuit worth $557,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.

Shares of INTU opened at $503.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $137.70 billion, a PE ratio of 65.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.01. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $280.99 and a twelve month high of $508.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $452.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intuit’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total value of $2,158,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,690.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.