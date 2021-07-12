Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 909,820 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.26% of Cadence Design Systems worth $481,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 35.8% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 33,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $4,891,866.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 237,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,976,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $7,373,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,075,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,278 shares of company stock worth $25,248,016. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.62.

CDNS opened at $138.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 59.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.31. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $95.24 and a one year high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.