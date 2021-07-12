Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 201.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,248,830 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.93% of DexCom worth $671,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 21.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 349 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $440.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $387.06. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $456.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.42 and a beta of 0.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on DXCM shares. TheStreet lowered DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. lifted their price objective on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.31.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 5,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.88, for a total value of $2,102,635.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $303,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,961 shares of company stock worth $27,282,556 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

