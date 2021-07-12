Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,167,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,483 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 5.89% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $408,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $126.05 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $119.11 and a 1-year high of $183.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.22.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.43.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

