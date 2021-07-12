Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,714,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,780 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.66% of Wayfair worth $539,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 102.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Wayfair by 133.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on W. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.18.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $303.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.07 and a beta of 3.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $309.66. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.80 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total value of $602,422.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,413,620.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 3,540 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.40, for a total transaction of $964,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,901,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,307 shares of company stock worth $5,977,107 over the last 90 days. 27.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

