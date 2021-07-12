Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,019,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260,303 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.08% of Hilton Worldwide worth $365,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,272.9% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 110,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,353,000 after purchasing an additional 102,391 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth $329,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,094,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,498,000 after purchasing an additional 73,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2,388.0% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $126.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.35. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

