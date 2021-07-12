Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,574,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 211,955 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 2.28% of Ingersoll Rand worth $471,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,133,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,187,613,000 after buying an additional 1,796,284 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,292,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,102,000 after buying an additional 6,872,342 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,507,000 after buying an additional 1,403,832 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,545,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,161,000 after purchasing an additional 635,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,720,000 after purchasing an additional 130,103 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Vertical Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.63.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $49.38 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.78 and a fifty-two week high of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.14 and a beta of 1.51.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.