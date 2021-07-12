Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,004,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 90,976 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.34% of International Business Machines worth $400,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,511,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 28,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines stock opened at $141.52 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.15. The firm has a market cap of $126.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

