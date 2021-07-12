Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 70.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460,352 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 3.35% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $594,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBHT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth $115,967,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth $78,438,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,456,000 after acquiring an additional 206,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 701,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,647,000 after acquiring an additional 153,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 342.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 197,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,056,000 after acquiring an additional 153,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $165.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.22 and a twelve month high of $183.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $220,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,048.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $619,647.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,605 shares of company stock worth $3,937,448 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBHT. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.57.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

