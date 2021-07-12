Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,623,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,621 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.95% of Twilio worth $553,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Twilio by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,618,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,505 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,540,198,000 after acquiring an additional 205,428 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,715,000 after acquiring an additional 943,403 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,146,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,345,000 after acquiring an additional 333,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,789,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,941,000 after acquiring an additional 275,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.69.

TWLO opened at $392.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.71. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.32 and a 1-year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chee Chew sold 2,003 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.62, for a total transaction of $598,135.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $184,482.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,261 shares of company stock worth $48,704,001 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

