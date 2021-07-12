Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,290,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,205 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 5.70% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $368,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,193,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,982,000 after acquiring an additional 579,320 shares during the period. DSAM Partners London Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter valued at $2,928,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 92,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,251,000 after acquiring an additional 377,984 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total value of $121,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,720.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $199,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,264.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,655 shares of company stock worth $1,576,974. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

NYSE RBA opened at $59.67 on Monday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a one year low of $40.75 and a one year high of $78.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

