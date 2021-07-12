Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,749,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 600,009 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 6.17% of Sensata Technologies worth $564,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $57.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.15. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $35.80 and a 12 month high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $781,739.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,646 shares of company stock worth $3,073,410. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

