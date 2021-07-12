Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,425,882 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 197,812 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 11.43% of ICU Medical worth $498,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,629,000 after acquiring an additional 10,902 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 5,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,335,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $207.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.82. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.11 and a 12 month high of $227.07.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $318.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.20 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 7.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George A. Lopez sold 11,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.30, for a total transaction of $2,568,385.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,499,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.02, for a total value of $3,099,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at $49,990,118.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,868 shares of company stock worth $5,864,592 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

