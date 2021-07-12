Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 68.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,747,310 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,023,342 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.30% of salesforce.com worth $582,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 393,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $87,493,000 after purchasing an additional 116,411 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in salesforce.com by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,337 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $245.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $181.93 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.47.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total transaction of $4,895,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 376,954 shares of company stock worth $89,929,356 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.31.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

